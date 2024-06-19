Nigeria: Rita Dominic Is 'Lekki Wives - the Reunion's Latest Cast Member

The new season premieres on 30 June.

Nollywood star Rita Dominic has joined the 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' cast.

Lekki is perceived to be a highbrow area on Lagos island, big on its display of power, wealth, and flamboyant lifestyle.

The story follows the lives of five women living in the heart of Lekki and the struggles and realities of living there. The drama wraps around the themes of lies, deceit, and cheating.

The show, touted as a spinoff of the Hollywood drama series Desperate Housewives, also highlights the insecurities of the 'Lekki Wives' and how they handle the rift of individual differences.

The original cast members are Kiki Omeili as Loveth, Keira Hewatch as Peace, Adora Ukoh as Miranda, Chininso Young as Cleopatra and Katherine Obiang as Uju. Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas joined the cast for season 2 of the show in 2014.

A premiere was held in Manchester in March 2014, and the DVD release was announced in December 2015.

The show's producer and director, Blessing Egbe, announced Ms Dominic's inclusion on her Instagram on 16 June with a video of Uju saying she would play Tamuno Peterside, aka Abike, in the drama series.

Character Analysis

Miranda is married to a man living with a disability. She holds back her sexuality--a secret yet unravelled. Conversely, she becomes her family's ticket out of poverty.

Similar to Miranda's case is Cleopatra's. Her parents married her to a wealthy 72-year-old Chief whose wealth elevated them from poverty. Though lavished with exotic living, the marriage was devoid of love and care, which drove her engagement in extramarital affairs.

Loveth is a desperado for material things. This desperation leads her to a sexual sting with her landlord, thereby the destruction of her marriage. She also has an affair with her friend's (peace) husband.

Peace is a religious, born-again wife who continually ignores her husband's sexual needs, thus leading him to the arms of the desperate sex-monger, Loveth.

Uju is the wanna-be. Despite having all it takes to be a "Lekki babe", her fake life comes bare as she struggles to keep up with the Joneses just to portray a successful life.

And now Abike. From the highlights shared, Abike is a trusted friend and ally of Uju. She's also a tout. She mainly expresses herself using pidgin. She also comes off as one who never backs down when she sets her mind to a thing. She cannot be easily swayed. She's loyal and will defend the course of her friend, Uju.

Lekki Wives, the Reunion seems to promise so much drama, especially with the addition of Abike, the non-wannabe Lekki girl.