Africa: World Bank Provides $50 Million to Improve Cameroon's Transport Sector Development in the North-West Region

Washington — The World Bank today approved $50 million in additional financing (AF) from the International Development Association (IDA)* to support the construction of urban roads in the North-West region of Bamenda. The additional financing is part of the Cameroon Transport Sector Development Project, which will continue to strengthen transport planning, improve transport efficiency and safety on the Babadjou-Bamenda section of the Yaoundé-Bamenda transport corridor, and enhance safety and security at selected airports in the country.

The additional financing will be dedicated to the construction and supervision of works of the urban road section in Bamenda and the monitoring of the grievance redress and Gender-Based Violence mechanisms. The planned road works are expected to improve the connectivity in the city of Bamenda and therefore have a positive impact on accessibility as well as business and employment opportunities for residents.

"This corridor will stimulate trade with neighboring Nigeria, strengthen the economy of the country's North-West and West regions, and improve socio-economic cohesion between communities," said Cheick Kante, World Bank Country Director for Cameroon.

This additional support brings total World Bank financing for the Cameroon Transport Sector Development Project to $242 million.

* The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.6 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $21 billion over the last three years, with about 61% going to Africa.