Nigeria: Suspected Nigerian 'Drug Dealer' Attacks Police Officer During Raid in South Africa

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has revealed that one of its officers was attacked by a suspected Nigerian drug dealer during an operation in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.

According to a JMPD statement, officers were following a lead on the Nigerian suspect when they arrived at the scene.

The suspect then called for reinforcement, alleging that he was being robbed, which led to a violent confrontation.

"This led to a violent attack on one of the officers," the statement said.

In the ensuing chaos, two suspects were shot. One suspect sustained critical injuries and was transported to Olivedale Hospital, while the other suffered a hand wound, received on-site medical treatment, and was subsequently arrested.

A third suspect, who transported the critically injured individual to the hospital, was identified and apprehended.

During the incident, a police vehicle was damaged, and the officer's firearm was recovered by Douglasdale SAPS.

Lesiba Thobakgale, spokesperson for the South African Policing Union (SAPU), condemned the attack, stating, "An attack on the police is an attack on the state. Police killings or attacks should be declared treason as it is a crime against the state, and the state has a responsibility to protect police officers who are representing the state and not themselves."

Thobakgale emphasised that such measures would demonstrate the government's commitment to addressing these serious offenses.

Vanguard News