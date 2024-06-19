Nigeria's Cultural Icon, Femi Esho, Dies At 77

18 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Cultural Icon and Chairman of Evergreen Musical Company, Chief Femi Esho, has died at 77.

The deceased's daughter and Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company, Bimbo Esho, in a press statement, disclosed that the famed music curator died on Monday June 17 after a brief illness.

It reads: "We announce the passing unto glory of our patriarch, Mr Samuel Babafemi Esho, popularly known and referred to as "Baba Esho," Baba Musician.

"Baba Esho until his demise was the Chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the Founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.

"Baba Esho was a mentor and "encyclopaedia" to many Highlife music aficionados.

"He will be remembered as one who gave so much of himself to see to the "immortality" of the musical works of Nigerian Highlife, Juju, Sakara, Apala, Afrobeat and a crop of other Nigerian/African genres of indigenous music."

The family will announce the burial arrangements in due course.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.