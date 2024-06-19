Ghana: King Paluta Breaks Silence On NPP Campaign Controversies

King Paluta asserts that his talents come at a price and his meeting with Bawumia was merely a business venture.

Ghanaian Highlife act, King Paluta, has responded to speculations about his ties to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a social media video showed him with the NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together in what appeared to be a campaign activity.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz programme, King Paluta, the creator of the hit song "Aseda," clarified that his meeting with Dr. Bawumia was purely coincidental and not motivated by any political affiliation or ulterior motive.

King Paluta explained that he was invited to meet with Dr. Bawumia and felt obligated to accept the invitation due to the Vice President's position and seniority, and could not decline the request out of respect and courtesy.

"Aside from his party affiliation, Bawumia is a big man in the country and an elder, so should I have shunned his call?" King Paluta questioned.

He explained that his attendance was a personal commitment, and any compensation he might have received was solely to cover expenses like transportation and other miscellaneous expenses, dispelling rumours of a hefty payday.

The artist stated emphatically that his talents come at a price, and his participation in a political gathering was simply a business engagement. He warned against labelling him as affiliated with any particular party, and also said that he may show up at events for other parties too, encouraging fans to separate his art from political speculation.

I joined Bawumia's Campaign because of the money involved it's a business I'm doing _ King Paluta #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/EkvtnlkXyY-- Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) June 16, 2024

In a video that went viral on social media on June 12 2024, the vice president was seen singing along to the popular song "Aseda" along side King Paluta, in a bus while the N.P.P was touring the Ashanti region. The vice president, chairman Wontumi, Ashanti regional minister Simon Osei-Mensah, and Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo were all seen dancing to the popular song in the video.

King Paluta go cashout from Bawumia oo. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/oUl3arPhKF-- Big Kay🇬🇭 (@OfficialBigkay) June 12, 2024

The video has since sparked outrage on social media, with fans of the artist speculating whether King Paluta was endorsing the political party for financial gain. Some fans even said affiliating himself with political parties could affect his music career in the industry.