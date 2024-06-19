Ghana: Consider Candidates From Rural Communities - Deputy Health Minister to Training Institutions

The Deputy Minister for Health (MoH), Madam Adelaide Ntim, has urged health training institutions to adopt a pro-rural admission policy that prioritises candidates from rural communities to ensure inclusiveness and equitability.

Addressing 95 Principals of its Health Training Institutions in Sunyani, Madam Ntim underscored the crucial role that health training institutions play in shaping the future of healthcare in Ghana.

The principals met to discuss the selection and admission of candidates into the various health training institutions for the 2024/25 academic year.

"It is imperative that we adhere to the standards set by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the professional regulatory bodies. Regular updates to our curricula to reflect the latest advancements in medical and health science and technology are essential," she added.

Madam Ntim said it was appropriate to ensure faculty-to-student ratios, adding that maintaining infrastructure standards is also critical components that ensure compliance with these standards.

She called for the integration of technology into healthcare training, adding, "From telemedicine to electronic health records and advanced diagnostic tools, technology is transforming the way we deliver care. We must prepare our students for the future by incorporating e-health and telemedicine into our curricula."

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, urged those who would be involved in the admissions process to maintain the highest standards of integrity, openness and justice.

"You must bear in mind that the candidate chosen today represents the future of our healthcare system and service delivery and we must select individuals who demonstrate not only academic excellence but also commitment to serving humanity," She added.

The Director in charge of Human Resources and Development at the MoH, Dr Kwasi Asabiri, on his part, outlined the difficulties facing training facilities in the wake of COVID-19. He however hinted that with good leadership and commitment on the part of Principals and Directors of the HTIs, those challenges have been resolved.