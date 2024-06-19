Nigeria: NSCDC Repels Bandit Attack On Nasarawa Command Headquarters

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)in Nasarawa State have repelled an attempted attack on its state command in Lafia by suspected bandits.

The command's public relations officer, Mr Jerry Victor, who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP in Lafia, said the attack happened at about 3am yesterday.

He said the attackers came in large numbers and attempted to break into the facility.

He explained that operatives of the command on surveillance noticed the movement and alerted their colleagues, and a gun dwell ensued.

He said the suspected bandits beat a retreat and escaped due to superior firepower.

Mr Victor said the suspected bandits may have attacked the facility to release their colleagues who are in detention.

He revealed that five notorious suspects were detained by the command for various crimes, including two informants of kidnappers of the 82-year-old father of a former state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Daniel Umaru Lagi, who was killed by his abductors after payment of ransom recently.

He noted that the gunmen, who came in large numbers with iron rods, attempted to break some part of the command's fence to gain entry into the facility, while some of them took different positions around the building.

He, however, said no casualty was recorded during the gun battle between the attackers and operatives of the command. He said calm had been restored.

He said the command has increased surveillance while fortifying the headquarters with more personnel to forestall future attacks.

Our correspondent reports that a rise in kidnap cases within the state capital has led to the imposition of a curfew restricting the movement of motorcycles and tricycles by the authority of the local government recently.