Ethiopia: Over $1 Billion Grant Agreement Signed to Fight TB, HIV/Aids & Malaria

Over 1 billion USD grant agreement was signed to fight Tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS, and malaria in Ethiopia between Ministry of Health, Global Fund, and Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) today.

During the signing of the grant, Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba said the grant is crucial to strengthening Ethiopia's health system.

The funding will significantly enhance ongoing efforts in preventing the diseases by providing quality treatment and care, and improving overall health service accessibility, she added.

The health minister emphasized the potential for community-based and innovative approaches, citing the success of the existing health extension program and the promise of digital health.

According to her, Ethiopia has shown remarkable progress in tackling challenges like conflict, drought, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister also cited the significant reduction in TB prevalence, averaging an 8-9 percent decline annually, and a documented significant decrease in malaria transmission.

As per the grant agreement Global Fund will provide 440 million and 400 thousand USD grant to Ethiopia for the fight against Tuberculosis (TB), HIV and AIDS, and malaria, Dr. Mekdes said.

Along with this, an additional 183 million 200 thousand USD has been allocated as "prioritized above allocation", it was learned.

The government has also commitment to co-finance the program by allocating and obligating a total of 451 million USD for the three-year agreement, the minister announced.

Global Fund High Impact Africa II Department Head, Linden Morrison said the signing of this grant is timely and critical in many respects.

The global health community is facing challenges, including the consequences of climate change and the need to build resilient health systems to achieve the SDGs by 2030, he stated.

Amid such challenges, Ethiopia has accomplished outstanding achievements over the past two years and this is important experience, according to the head.

"Ethiopia, we think has provided us the platform to tackle these challenges and to go far with the confidence that we will achieve the 2030 SDGs target."

Morrison also commended Ethiopia's effective utilization of funds for outstanding results in the health sector.

He particularly noted the success to build resilient health system in the country even amid natural and man-made challenges.

According to Morrison, "Ethiopia is one of few countries in the Global Fund portfolio that effectively utilized our resources to build health system."

The head commended Ethiopia's effective utilization of past grants and noted that the country serves as a model for other on how to tackle health challenges and achieve the SDGs by 2030.