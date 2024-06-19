Ghana: 'Hands Off Our Hotels Demo' Ongoing in Accra

18 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

The police are currently maintaining a peaceful presence at the protest, ensuring the safety of all demonstrators.

The 'Hands Off Our Hotels Demonstration' is underway, with protesters moving from the Labadi Beach Hotel to the Christ the King Catholic Church, expressing their opposition to the disputed sale of hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The objective protest is to pressure the government to intervene and stop the sale of the hotels.

The hotels are the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort and Busua Beach Resort

According to the protest convener, and Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the sale of state-owned properties to government officials is a clear abuse of power and must be halted.

He argues that this practice leads to conflict of interest and undermines public trust.

