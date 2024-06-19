Ghana: 'Protest to Extend to Other Regions If Akufo-Addo Fails to Act' - Ablakwa Warns

The objective of the protest is to pressure the government to intervene and stop the sale of the hotels.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency and lead convenor of the "Hands off our Hotels demo," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that the demonstration will be extended to other parts of Ghana if the president does not heed their demands and respond to their petition.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during the "Hands off our Hotels Demo", he stressed the imperative need for President Akufo-Addo to take decisive action to prevent the sale of SSNIT hotels.

Ablakwa further warned that if the president does not address their concerns, the protest will spread to the Central Region, where several major state hotels are located.

"The demonstrations may continue if we don't hear from President Akufo-Addo in the next few hours after the demonstration saying that they are backing off this transaction then we will have to continue," Ablakwa said. "We may go to the Central Region where very iconic hotels like Ridge Royal and Elmina Resort are and then remember that Busia Lodge and Trust Lodge are under attack," he added.

The objective of the protest is to pressure the government to intervene and stop the sale of the hotels.

The hotels are the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort and Busua Beach Resort.