Ghana: Ambulance Case - Court Directs National Security to Probe Unsanctioned Audio Recording From Trial

The third accused Richard Jakpa was cross-examined by lawyers of Minority Leader Ato Forson on Thursday, June 13

The Accra High Court has directed national security to investigate alleged audio recordings from last Thursday's proceedings of the ambulance purchase trial that circulated on WhatsApp platforms.

The third accused Richard Jakpa was cross-examined by lawyers of Minority Leader Ato Forson on Thursday, June 13.

But at Tuesday's hearing, Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah made complaints to the judge about a recorded audio from the proceedings, which he said had been in circulation on WhatsApp platforms.

Both audio and video recordings are prohibited during court proceedings unless there is a waiver to allow a particular trial to be broadcast.

The judge after hearing Mr. Tuah-Yeboah's complaints invited both parties (accused persons, their lawyers, and state prosecutors) into her chambers for a brief.

When the proceedings resumed, Justice Afia Asare Botwe announced that national security would investigate the source of the "unsanctioned" recordings.

She further cautioned that she might make the trial to be conducted in-camera if similar complaints come forth.

Richard Jakpa however continues his testimony today as he is being cross-examined by state prosecutors.