Ghana: 'Defe Defe' Song Theft Allegations Hit Team Eternity

Team Eternity's single "Defe Defe" from their 14-track album Testimony has achieved unprecedented success in Ghana's gospel music landscape. The song has reached the coveted number-one spot on Apple Music's top 100 chart

Ghanaian Gospel group, Team Eternity Ghana, has been accused by a music producer, Kwame Mickey, of improperly sampling hit song "Defe Defe", without his permission.

The accusations were made via the producer's Facebook page where he boldly claims that Team Eternity sampled the "Defe Defe" line from a song he had previously executive produced for Hallelujah Voices.

"Who is that Defe Defe singer? If I start right now them go say I am 'mansonia'. What isDefe Defe the difference between the two songs? Somebody tell her to report and do the needful. That's all," Kwame Mickey wrote.

The two songs have distinct instrumentation and lyrics, but they share some similarities. Both Hallelujah Voices and Team Eternity's songs feature the phrase "Defe Defe" in their choruses. However, Hallelujah Voices used the phrase first in their 2004 song, with the lyrics "manhyia Nyame a anka ɔbonsam ayꞓ me defe defe," while Team Eternity's version released in 2024 goes "manhyia Nyame a anka y'ayꞓ me defe defe."

Team Eternity's single "Defe Defe" from their 14-track album Testimony has achieved unprecedented success in Ghana's gospel music landscape. The song has reached the coveted number-one spot on Apple Music's top 100 chart, a feat rarely seen in the genre. The song's live instrumentals, tempo, and contemporary vibe have generated significant buzz on social media, with fans praising its unique sound.