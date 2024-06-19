Ghana: Health Ministry Ask Medical Lab Workers to Reconsider Strike Decision

Lab workers begun striking on Monday over long-standing absence of Conditions of Service

The Ministry of Health has appealed to medical laboratory workers to call off their strike and return to the negotiation table with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) earlier this month announced striking on Monday, to protest the government's refusal to finalize a Conditions of Service agreement that has stalled for close to two years.

"To prevent a rather explosive situation that cannot be easily managed by the union, the National Executive Council at an emergency meeting, approved the demands of membership to proceed on a full-blown industrial strike action effective Monday 17th June 2024 to enable them to press home the needed attention and importance to be given to the concerns of the union," said Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, the General Secretary of MELPWU.

However, the health ministry now says a majority of the proposals from the lab workers have been agreed upon by the government's negotiation team, and therefore MELPWU should reconsider the strike.

"We appeal to the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers to exercise patience as the government negotiation team expedites the negotiations to enable MELPWU to call off its strike," a government statement said.