Ghana: Health Ministry Ask Medical Lab Workers to Reconsider Strike Decision

18 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Lab workers begun striking on Monday over long-standing absence of Conditions of Service

The Ministry of Health has appealed to medical laboratory workers to call off their strike and return to the negotiation table with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) earlier this month announced striking on Monday, to protest the government's refusal to finalize a Conditions of Service agreement that has stalled for close to two years.

"To prevent a rather explosive situation that cannot be easily managed by the union, the National Executive Council at an emergency meeting, approved the demands of membership to proceed on a full-blown industrial strike action effective Monday 17th June 2024 to enable them to press home the needed attention and importance to be given to the concerns of the union," said Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, the General Secretary of MELPWU.

However, the health ministry now says a majority of the proposals from the lab workers have been agreed upon by the government's negotiation team, and therefore MELPWU should reconsider the strike.

"We appeal to the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers to exercise patience as the government negotiation team expedites the negotiations to enable MELPWU to call off its strike," a government statement said.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.