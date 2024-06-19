Nigeria: Opposition Lawmakers Demand Treason Charges Against Ex-Rivers LG Chairs' 'Power Grab' Attempt

Opposition federal lawmakers under the aegis of G60 have called for treason charges to be filed against 23 former local government chairmen in Rivers State over their alleged failed plan to illegally remain in power beyond June 17.

At an emergency press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the lawmakers accused the former local government chairmen of attempting to forcefully retain their seats even after their constitutionally mandated three-year tenure expired on Monday, June 17, 2024.

"This was a treasonable act and clear attempt to unlawfully occupy positions of power in breach of the constitution," said the spokesperson of the G60, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who addressed press conference.

In attendance at the press conference were Hon. Aliyu Mustapha (Kaduna State), Hon. Matthew Nwogu (Imo State) and Hon. Midaila Usman (Borno State).

According to Ugochinyere, the former council chairmen plotted to use Magistrates from neighbouring States to illegally conduct swearing-in ceremonies around 5am on Tuesday morning to reinstall themselves, despite their tenures having already lapsed.

The group the action was a violation of multiple laws, including sections of the Criminal Code, Police Act, and sections 1 and 23 of the 1999 Constitution which prohibit any persons from attempting to take over government unlawfully.

Ugochinyere praised the courage of citizens in Rivers State, whom he said came out in force to resist the former chairmen's move and protected local government secretariats.

He said the people's actions were permissible under laws, allowing citizens to arrest perpetrators caught committing crimes.

He said: "we salute the courage of the Rivers state People who came out boldly to protect the local government and foil the attempt to unlawfully seize the institution of governance by the former chairmen.

"This heroic action is in line with section 20 of the administration of the criminal justice Act that empowers citizens to arrest and foil any criminal act being committed in their presence.

"Section 39 of the Nigeria Police Act of 2020 states that "a private person may arrest a suspect in Nigeria who in his presence commits an offence or whom he reasonably suspects of having committed an offence for which the police is entitled to arrest without a warrant.

"Section 37 Criminal Code Act (1) Any person who levies war against the State, in order to intimidate or overawe the President or the Governor of a State, is guilty of treason, and is liable to the punishment of death.

"Any person conspiring with any person, either within or without Nigeria, to levy war against the State with intent to cause such levying of war as would be treason if committed by a citizen of Nigeria, is guilty of treason and is liable to the punishment of death.

"Provided that nothing in this section shall prevent any act from being treason which is so by the laws of England as in force in Nigeria."

The G60 lawmakers also commended the Rivers State government under Governor Siminayi Fubara for upholding the rule of law and not interfering with the chairmen being able to complete their full tenures despite "provocative acts" in recent months.

They warned that if left unchecked, the alleged coup attempt could ignite another "Wild West" situation with the potential to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

Ugochinyere, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to take action against the group behind the alleged plot against constitutionalism.