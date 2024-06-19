Ghana: Interior Ministry Announces Crackdown On Unauthorised Use of Private Security Uniforms

Two persons were arrested last Friday for wearing unprescribed uniforms similar to the Military uniform

The Ministry of Interior says it has begun a crackdown on private security organisations that are using unauthorised uniforms.

In a statement dated Tuesday, June 18, and signed by Doreen Annan, the Acting Chief Director for the Minister of Interior, it said two persons have already been arrested for wearing unprescribed uniforms similar to the Military uniform.

"As part of the Ministry's efforts to regulate the industry, on Friday, June 14, 2024, the Ministry through the Ghana Police Service, arrested two individuals for violating regulations governing private security organisations in Ghana," the statement said.

Their actions were said to have been in violation of regulations outlined in the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (LI.1571) and the Police Service Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 1994 (L.I.1579).

According to the ministry, the approved uniforms for private security personnel only include;

White long/short sleeve shirts over a pair of ash khaki trousers with white stripes on both sides. Cream long/short-sleeved shirts over brown khaki trousers with cream stripes on both sides. Mauve long/short sleeve shirts over a pair of maroon trousers with mauve stripes on both sides. Yellow shirts with ash/grey reflectors across the back and front over brown khaki trousers (solely for the Mines and Oil fields).

"The Ministry cautions all Private Security Organisations to comply with the regulations, wear only the approved uniforms and operate within their limit otherwise the Police will arrest and act against any organisation or individuals who fail to comply with the regulations and face the law."