Liberia: Govt Suspends Tariffs On Off-Grid Solar Renewable Energy Products

President Joseph N. Boakai has issued Executive Order #134 suspending tariffs on off-grid solar renewable energy products.

It is an extension of Executive Order #107 in which similar action of suspending tariffs on off-grid solar renewable energy products was propagated.

Issuing the new Executive Order aligns with government commitment to continue the development of the renewable energy sector in Liberia.

The Executive Order stated how the government has suspended import tariffs on the types of off-grid solar lighting appliances, equipment and system components and other systems directly related to renewable energy development classified under the Tariff Numbers of the Liberia Revenue Code attached to this Executive Order.

According to the Executive Order, importers shall pay only the Custom User Fees (CUF) and the ECOWAS Trade Levy (ETL), where applicable.

It directs those benefiting from Executive Order to be directly involved in the renewable energy sector, registered with the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) and in compliance with the pre-export verification of conformity requirements of the Importation Guidelines on solar energy products.

It stated that only products compliant to standards recognized by the National Standards Authority (NSA) as per the technical regulations on solar energy products are eligible for the suspension of import tariffs.

"This Executive Order shall take effect immediately," the order signed by President Boakia stated.

This is happening at the time government has reviewed the tariffs imposed on plug and play solar lighting and electrification systems, integral parts of solar standalone photovoltaic systems, efficient appliances with all accessories (panels, batteries, control units, etc.) used for stimulation of economic development in rural areas, other components needed for system integrity, and other systems directly related to renewable energy development.

It stated how the government recognizes the increased need to stimulate activities in the renewable energy sector by encouraging private sector investment in the procurement of essential off-grid solar lighting appliances, equipment and system components directly related to renewable energy development with the view, inter alia, to increase access to clean, affordable and quality energy services; and

"Whereas, in the exercise of Executive power vested in the President by the Constitution, the President may issue Executive Orders in the public interest, either to meet emergencies or to correct particular situations which cannot await lengthy legislative processes" the president said.