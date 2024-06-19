Liberia: Ministry of State Suspends Three Officials

19 June 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Following the Employees' Status Regularization exercise initiated by the Civil Service Agency (CSA) on May 22, 2024, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs suspends three senior officials here, pending further investigation.

Those suspended include Mamaka Kromah, Assistant Minister for Human Resources; James Talker, Acting Controller and the Deputy Controller; and Lailesha, Director of Budget.

Making the disclosure at a press briefing in Monrovia, the Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism, Denial O. Sando, applauds the CSA boss' efforts, noting that these individuals were suspended as persons of interest in the CSA investigation.

However, sources within the Ministry of State confide in the NEW DAWN that these suspensions directly result from findings of the CSA's meticulous inquiry into financial and administrative malpractices there. Editing by Jonathan Browne

