Nigeria: Security Operatives Arrest 'Native Doctor' Who Allegedly Prepares Charms for IPOB - Official

Combined security operatives have arrested four suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Tuesday, said the security operatives intercepted the suspects in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the joint operation was led by police operatives, but did not mention other security agencies that took part in the operation.

"The arrest is following information received over time of planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the dreaded group," he said.

The native doctor, other suspects

Mr Ikenga said one of the arrested suspects was a "native doctor" who allegedly prepared charms for the rest of the ESN members in the state.

The police spokesperson identified the "native doctor" as 32-year-old Maduabuchi Nwafor, popularly known as Omenkpo, who also hails from the Ufuma Community.

"He (Nwafor) has been identified as one of the native doctors who prepares criminal charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and meeting points for the criminals," he said.

"Also, one of the suspects (name withheld), who is already assisting the police with information, confessed to being one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce illegal sit-at-home on 30 May 2024," Mr Ikenga stated.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, has ordered a thorough investigation to identify hideouts of the separatist group in the state.

Mr Itam, according to the statement, accused the group of seeking to "destabilise development" in the state.

The police commissioner assured residents of Anambra State that the police under his watch will continue to serve them "selflessly."

He appealed to residents to support the police with information that will aid investigations, assuring that they will "jealously protect the sources of its information".

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out an independent state of Biafra from south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.