Nigeria: Finally, NFF Accepts Finidi's Resignation

19 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The NFF executive committee has finally accepted the resignation of Finidi George as Super Eagles coach.

The NFF reportedly refused to initially accept the resignation because the letter by Finidi was unsigned.

But the quit notice has since been signed and made available to all members of the executive.

committee to decide so that the coach could have his wish. An official statement to that effect was expected after the Sallah holidays yesterday, according to ScoreNigeria.com.

Finidi quit his post following the decision of the NFF to appoint a foreign technical adviser to boss him.

In his letter addressed to NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, he said that in the light of the changes to the Super Eagles technical crew he headed and which had several persons handpicked by him, he has opted to step down from his post as head coach of the Super Eagles.

The NFF have announced they will hire a new coach before the 2025 AFCON qualifiers get underway in the first week of September.

