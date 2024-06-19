Nigeria: Arrest Kwankwaso Now to Name Enemies of Kano - APC Chair Tells Security Agencies

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas has called on the security agencies to arrest the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso to name enemies of Kano working against the state.

Abbas made the assertion in a statement in response to Kwankwaso's allegation against the APC led federal government that it is attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents in Northern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso spoke at a flag-off ceremony for the construction of 85 kilometres of rural road at his hometown, Madobi, at a seemingly inflated sum of N21billion.

Abbas said that no amount of threat by Kwankwaso could intimidate the federal government of Nigeria.

He said the embattled NNPP chieftain who is visibly disturbed by the dismal performance of his protege in the last one year and frustratingly longing for control of Kano politics, should be arrested by security agents to tell who are those recruiting the Boko Haram terrorists.

"We want to call on security agents in the strongest terms to arrest this man so that he reveals the identity of the he refered to as enemies of the state working for the federal government to recruit Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents," the statement added.

The chairman noted that the comments were a pointer to a sinister motive by Kwankwaso and his cohorts to unleash trouble in Kano.

"Kwankwaso has for long been a security threat to Kano and the nation in view of his antecedents. He runs a movement in which he has been widely accused of recruiting youth, mostly school drop outs to unleash terror on the people in the state."

Abbas recalled that before and during the 2023 election, thousands such youth were recruited and empowered to intimidate the unsuspecting public through physical attacks, destruction of seemingly opponents properties and snatching of mobile phones.

The chairman further observed that during the long drawn legal battle over the governorship election, Kwankwaso and his associates threatened judges of the Election Petition Tribunal should the outcome turn out to be unfavourable to them.

Abbas said since the forceful enthronement Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir, hundreds of weapon brandishing thugs have been recruited and stationed at the Emir's Palace where all sorts of illicit substances are openly being sold, posing a threat to residents within and around the palace.