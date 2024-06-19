Nigeria: Govt Must Tighten Security Around Telecom Infrastructure

Over the last two decades, the Nigeria's telecommunications industry has witnessed phenomenal growth which saw 400,000 phone lines in 1998 jumped to over 200 million active mobile subscriptions as of today.

However, the sector is currently being threatened by a growing wave of vandalism and attacks on telecom infrastructure across country.

Cell towers, fiber optic cables, and other telecom equipment are being targeted at an alarming rate. These attacks disrupt services, cause economic losses to telecom operators, and slow down Nigeria's economic development.

Economic disruption

President of National Telecommunications Subscribers.of Nigeria (NATCOMS) Deolu Ogunbanjo, said every attack on telecom infrastructure translates to service outages, impacting businesses and individuals.

Ogunbanjo said businesses lose productivity and financial transactions are stalled, and communication channels are severed when telecom infrastructure is damaged or attacked in any form. "This has a domino effect, hindering economic activity across sectors", he added.

Security Concerns

Disruptions in communication networks can also hamper emergency response efforts during disasters or security threats, Ladi Davids, an IT security expert said.

Davids said law enforcement and security agencies rely heavily on telecom infrastructure for coordination and information sharing and damage to telecom infrastructure can impede their work.

Infrastructure Investment

Engr Gbenga Adebayo, the chairman of Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) said the telecom sector constantly invests in expanding and upgrading infrastructure and vandalism would necessitate repairs and replacements, diverting resources away from network expansion and innovation. "This stifles the growth of the sector and limits access to better services for Nigerians", Adebayo added.

Foreign Investment Discouragement

The increasing incidents of vandalism send a negative signal to potential foreign investors. It indicates a lack of security and respect for infrastructure, discouraging investment in the sector which is crucial for further development.

ALTON has been vocal about the need for better protection of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria. Engr Adebayo, in one of the recent press statements issued by ALTON, argued that telecom infrastructure should be officially designated as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). He said this classification would give it the same level of legal protection as other vital infrastructure.

Deterrence through legal consequences

With CNI status, damaging telecom infrastructure would carry stricter penalties, deterring potential vandalism, ALTON also said.

Investment and service quality

If nothing is done by FG to tighten security around telecom infrastructure, Adebayo fears a lack of investment in infrastructure due to security concerns. This could lead to a decline in service quality, similar to what happened in the energy sector, he added.

But the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the importance of protecting telecom infrastructure in Nigeria can not overemphasised. Though NCC's spokesman, Reuben Mouka, could not be reached yesterday while filing this story, the regulator in some recent events had reiterated its strong support for protection of telecom infrastructure.

The telecom regulatory agency in the country said telecom infrastructure is critical for quality service and it is doing everything possible to collaborate with security agencies to protect it. The NCC said it goes beyond just relying on law enforcement, it said consumers and communities should also be vigilant and report suspicious activity around telecom infrastructure.

Nigeria's telecom infrastructure is the backbone of the country's economy. Therefore protecting it is not just the responsibility of telecom operators; it requires a collaborative effort from the federal government, communities, and the public. By implementing stricter legislation, fostering community engagement, and investing in security measures, Nigeria can safeguard its telecom infrastructure and ensure continued growth and development in the digital age.

The federal government needs to enact stricter legislation to deter vandalism and impose harsher penalties on perpetrators. Additionally, establishing a dedicated task force to investigate and prosecute these crimes would send a strong message of deterrence.