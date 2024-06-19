Nigeria: African Ministers Adopt Ai Strategy for Digital Transformation in Nigeria, Others

African ICT and Communications Ministers have unanimously adopted "Continental Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy and African Digital Compact."

This, they said, is to accelerate Africa's digital transformation by unlocking the potential of the new digital technologies.

This was contained in a statement published on AU's official website on Monday.

According to the statement, more than 130 African ministers and experts convened virtually from June 11 to 13, 2024 for the 2nd Extraordinary session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Communication and ICT to ignite digital transformation across the continent amidst rapid evolutions in the sector fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and applications.

"The Continental AI Strategy provides guidance to African countries to harness artificial intelligence to meet Africa's development aspirations and the well-being of its people, while promoting ethical use, minimising potential risks, and leveraging opportunities," the statement said.

It explained that while identifying key priorities and actions to ensure that Africa fully benefits from the huge opportunities AI offers, the strategy calls for "Africa-owned, people-centered, development-oriented, and inclusive approach to accelerate African countries' AI capabilities in infrastructure, talent, datasets, innovation, and partnerships while also ensuring adequate safeguards and protection from threats."

At the opening of the ministerial session, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid said, "For us Africans, Artificial Intelligence presents tremendous opportunities. It is a driving force for positive transformational positive change as well as economic growth and social progress."

The Minister of Information, Communications, Science Technology, and Innovation of the Kingdom of Lesotho, and Chair of the Bureau of the technical committee H.E. Ms. Nthati Moorsi emphasised the huge opportunities that stem from the adoption of AI-enabled systems to promote homegrown solutions, stimulate economic growth and sustainable development towards achieving the priorities outlined in the AU Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.