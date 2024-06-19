Nigeria: Tension in Rivers... Fubara, Council Chairmen Flex Muscles Over Tenure Expiration

The political tension in Rivers State rose a note yesterday following the resistance of some local council chairmen to Governor Siminalaye Fubara's dissolution of the councils' political leadership on the expiration of their three-year tenure of office.

However, 21 of the 23 outgone local council bosses have insisted that they would not hand over to the top civil servants in the councils as the governor had directed, sparking some tension in the state.

Following developments in Rivers State in the last 48 hours, Governor Fubara yesterday summoned an emergency state security council meeting which was attended by heads of all the security agencies in the state.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Governor Fubara told the press that discussions with the security heads centred on strategies to contain the invasion of local government secretariats.

Addressing journalists after the meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, Fubara gave assurance that he would fearlessly lead the way to ensure peace continues to prevail in the state while also protecting all patriotic supporters for their stand on the side of truth.

The governor stressed that no grand plan to arrest his supporters on trumped-up charges would be tolerated, just as he insisted that there is no extension of tenure for elected local government chairmen.

According to him, the law is unambiguous about it and the court has also affirmed the position of the law.

Fubara said, "Let me also say this: I'm also aware that there is a grand plan to come and arrest some of our supporters. This time around, you have to pass through me to arrest them because I don't think there is anything that any of those people following us has done. Rather, they are standing on the side of truth.

"If it will cost us our lives to stand on the path of truth, we will do that. And I will be the one to lead the cause.

"Let me assure everyone, more significantly the great and peace-loving people of Rivers State: the law is the law. The law has said that there is no extension of tenure.

"The court said so, and whoever is assuring anybody anywhere of whatever, I advise them to desist from it because peace is what we need in this state.

"I assure every one of you that whatever it takes to ensure that we maintain peace and order, we are not going back on that."

The Rivers governor explained that the security council meeting was called because the outgoing chairmen of the local government councils had recently threatened the peace of the state.

He said: "You are all aware that the tenure of the council chairmen ended yesterday, 17th June, 2024, and today, we have ordered the heads of local government administration to be in charge while they await further directives.

"It's unfortunate that we started hearing disturbing news from some LGAs about the invasion of council secretariats. So, we have called the Security Council Meeting so that the needful will be done.

"We are also aware that our enemy is also planning a lot of things. But we will not fall into that plot. We will not allow him or them to destroy the peace we enjoy in the state."

Meanwhile, supporters of the governor have pulled down the statue of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, at the secretariat of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

This was as one person was reportedly killed and scores injured during a clash between supporters of the governor and those of the FCT minister at the secretariat of Omuma local government area of the state.

Wike, the immediate-past governor of the state, hails from Obio/Akpor and served two terms as chairman of the LGA.

Fubara's supporters were at the Obio/Akpor LGA secretariat to ensure that the council's former chairman did not return to his office after the tenure of the 23 LGA chairmen expired.

The incident at Eberi, headquarters of Omuma LGA, occurred following a struggle by supporters of both political leaders over who should be in charge of the council.

A source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that no fewer than ten persons were seriously wounded during the clash.

Later it was revealed that two persons had died - a policeman and a vigilante.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has directed heads of local government administration (HLGAs) to immediately take charge of the all 23 local government areas of the state.

Fubara gave the directive in a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning.

I Won't Vacate Secretariat, Ikwerre LG Boss Vows

However, a former chairman of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, has vowed not to vacate the council secretariat following the expiration of the tenure of LG chairmen until the Appeal Court gives its judgement on the appeal involving the 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday.

Nwanosike is one of three former LGA chairmen who vowed not to vacate their offices even after their tenure expires on June 17, 2024, on the grounds that a faction of the House of Assembly led by Hon. Martins Amaewhule had extended their tenure by six months.

LEADERSHIP observed that the former council boss and his supporters occupied the main entrance to the council secretariat yesterday morning and vowed to remain there until Thursday.

Speaking to newsmen, Nwanosike accused Fubara and his chief of staff, Edison Ehie, of using gunmen to break into LGA secretariats in the state to loot council properties.

He said, "These people are led by the governor's chief of staff, Edison Ehie, and they are going from local government to local government, breaking councils, looting councils, and looting councils' properties, and you say Governor Fubara is the best for democracy.

"We will sit at this council gate to wait for the decision of the Court of Appeal that said status quo should be maintained."

Opposition Reps Want LG Chairmen Charged For Treason

Opposition federal lawmakers under the group G60 have called for treason charges to be filed against 23 former local government chairmen in Rivers State over an alleged failed coup attempt to remain in power illegally.

At an emergency press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the lawmakers accused the former chairmen of attempting to forcefully retain their seats even after their constitutionally mandated three-year tenure expired on June 17th.

"This was a treasonable act and a clear attempt to occupy positions of power unlawfully in breach of the constitution," said Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who led the G60 press conference.

The Hon Aliyu Mustapha (Kaduna), the Hon Matthew Nwogu (Imo), and the Hon Midaila Usman(Bornu) attended the press conference.

According to Ugochinyere, the former chairmen plotted to use magistrates from neighbouring states to illegally conduct swearing-in ceremonies around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning to reinstall themselves, despite their tenures having already lapsed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He alleged this was a violation of multiple laws, including sections of the criminal code, police act, and sections 1 and 23 of the constitution, which prohibit any person from attempting to take over government unlawfully.

Ugochinyere praised the courage of citizens in Rivers State, who he said came out in force to resist the former chairmen's move and protect local government institutions.

He said their actions were permissible under laws allowing citizens to arrest perpetrators caught committing crimes.

He said, "We salute the courage of the Rivers state People who came out boldly to protect the local government and foil the attempt to seize the institution of governance by the former chairmen unlawfully,"

2 Security Operatives Killed In Rivers LG Crisis

Meanwhile, two security operatives have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Though the details are a bit unclear, it was gathered, however, that the sad deaths, which occurred in Omuma Local Government Area on Tuesday, might not be unconnected with the invasion of the council headquarters at Eberi-Omuma.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said two deaths were recorded.

She said a policeman and a vigilante operative lost their lives in the crisis.

When pressed for further details, she said investigations had commenced and more details would be released soon.