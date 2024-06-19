Kenya: Anti-Finance Bill Protests Kick Off in Mombasa Despite Rains

Nairobi — Anti-Finance bill protests on Wednesday kicked off in Mombasa despite rains being experienced in the area.

Hundreds of protestors have already converged in the streets of Mombasa where there is a heavy presence of police.

The famous Mapembeni area along Moi Avenue, initially designated as the central meeting point, has been cordoned off.

Braving tear gas and a heavy police presence, young activists, popularly known as Gen Zs in organized under the banner of "Occupy Parliament," on Tuesday peacefully marched through Nairobi city streets, chanting and demanding that their leaders reject the bill.

"Reject Finance Bill, down with Finance Bill," they chanted.

Some protestors, aboard a police lorry, condemned the government for using excessive force but vowed that no amount of intimidation would silence their voices.

Unlike traditional protests often led by older youth and mobilized by politicians, Tuesday's demonstration was notable for its younger participants and peaceful nature.

Instead of stones, crude weapons, and chaos usually associated with anti-government protests, Tuesday's protestors were armed with smartphones and placards bearing various messages.

The protest was decentralized and lacked clear leadership, making it difficult for police to target those behind it.

The coordination and mobilization of the protests were partly done via social media platforms, including X, TikTok, and Facebook.

