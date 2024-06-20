Kenya: Those Who Want to Demonstrate Can Demonstrate, It Is Their Democratic Right - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has weighed in on the ongoing demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 saying it is the democratic right of Kenyans.

Speaking during a meeting with Amani National Congress (ANC) leadership, the head of state however stated that it is up to the relevant authorities to make the necessary decisions.

He further indicated that a robust engagement should be encouraged to ensure the views of all Kenyans are captured.

"We are a democratic country. Those who want to demonstrate it is their right, no problem. But decisions have to be made by institutions. We will make decisions as an executive, take it to the legislature, people of Kenya will speak to it through public participation, others will subject it to court processes and that is how democracy works and I am a great believer in democracy," he said.

He pointed out that all arms of government are carrying out their mandate and he will respect the decisions they make.

He observed that although the Executive makes suggestions on the direction to be taken by the country, Kenyans ultimately decide through public participation.

Earlier on Wednesday, anti-Finance bill protests kicked off in Mombasa despite rains being experienced in the area.

Hundreds of protestors converged in the streets of Mombasa where there is a heavy presence of police.

The famous Mapembeni area along Moi Avenue, initially designated as the central meeting point, was cordoned off.

Braving tear gas and a heavy police presence, young activists, popularly known as Gen Zs in organized under the banner of "Occupy Parliament," on Tuesday peacefully marched through Nairobi city streets, chanting and demanding that their leaders reject the bill.

"Reject Finance Bill, down with Finance Bill," they chanted.

Despite continuous skepticism from notable government leaders, they showed up in significant numbers for Tuesday's anti-Finance Bill protest, bringing Nairobi's Central Business District to a standstill.

Some protestors, aboard a police lorry, condemned the government for using excessive force but vowed that no amount of intimidation would silence their voices.

Unlike traditional protests often led by older youth and mobilized by politicians, Tuesday's demonstration was notable for its younger participants and peaceful nature.

Instead of stones, crude weapons, and chaos usually associated with anti-government protests, Tuesday's protestors were armed with smartphones and placards bearing various messages.

The protest was decentralized and lacked clear leadership, making it difficult for police to target those behind it.