Nigerian Govt Seeks Unesco Recognition of Ojude Oba Festival

The Minister of Culture, Arts and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa- Musawa, described Ojude Oba as a platform for fostering the unity of the country as well as one of the country's tourism potentialities.

The federal government has indicated its plans to list the annual Ojude Oba as one of the festivals backed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The Minister of Culture, Arts and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, said this on Tuesday at the 2024 edition of the festival at Awujale's pavilion, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, South-west Nigeria.

The festival, held annually on the third day of Eied-el-Kabir, has its theme, "Ojude Oba: Unity and Harmony, Our Gift".

The minister, represented by the Director of Cultural Agencies and Heritage, Ben Ugo Anama, noted that the annual festival was in tune with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

She said the ministry's mandate was to generate over $100 billion in revenue from tourism by 2030.

The minister described the annual festival as a platform for fostering the unity of the country and one of the country's tourism potentialities.

Ms Musa-Musawa said Nigeria could tap into it to diversify the economy from oil and generate more resources.

She noted that in line with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry would always collaborate with stakeholders to promote, preserve and protect the rich cultural heritage of our nation.

The minister added that the ministry would ensure it reached its enviable height according to the vision for the ministry tagged "Destination 2030".

"This vision considers the potentialities in arts, culture and creative economy in terms of its ability to create economic expansion.

"Our ambitious goals are predicated on this drive, which is capable of yielding billions and increasing the Gross Domestic Product by the year 2030," she said.

She said that the Presidential Renewed Hope Agenda, especially for the ministry, demonstrated unwavering commitment to diversify the economy and move away from the country's over-dependence on oil revenue.

Ms Musa-Musawa rejoiced with the sons and daughters of Ijebuland over the success of the festival and the good image it had given the country over the years.

She said that she had observed that the festival had yet to receive any elements of UNESCO approval as one of its approved festivals.

The minister said the international body should list the status of a festival like Ojude Oba, which has a profound impact on the tourism sector.

She vowed to activate all the processes to complete this without further delay.

Ogun governor speaks

Also speaking at the event, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State hailed Ojude Oba, describing it as a festival that had given Ijebuland and the people of Ogun State a distinct identity.

Mr Abiodun said that the festival had also become a catalyst for developing Ijebuland, underscoring the essence of preserving the rich cultural heritage.

While rejoicing with the sons and daughters of Ijebuland over this year's celebration, the governor promised to partner with the federal government to develop the festival and make it a global tourist attraction and destination.

He added that the celebration theme was apt, as unity and harmony remained the bedrock of any thriving society.

He called for a more united force to lift the country out of its present woes.

NAN reports that the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the chief host of the event, was also on the seat to receive over 100 age grade groups of males and females (Regberegbes), decked in attractive and impressive attire.

They came around to pay annual homage to the traditional ruler.

The horse riders from the warrior families in Ijebuland were also on hand to thrill the fun seekers to various acrobatic displays with their horses.

(NAN)