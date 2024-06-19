Ghana: NDC Names National Campaign Team for 2024 Elections

19 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced members of its national campaign team for the 2024 general elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the party said its Functional Executive Committee on Tuesday finalised the members of the team after extensive consultations.

Members of the campaign team include party General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey who will be coordinating the project. He is deputized by National Organizer Dr. Joseph Yammin.

The team will also work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee, which has party chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Minority leader Dr. Ato Forson, Betty Mould Iddrisu and others as members.

"The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the flag-bearer of the party, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and report to the Functional and National Executive Committees of the party in the discharge of their duties," the statement said.

Other members of the national campaign team include;

  1. Richard Quashiga- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns
  2. Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations
  3. Sammy Gyamfi- National Communications Officer
  4. George Opare Addo- National Youth Organizer
  5. Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei- National Women's Organizer
  6. Alhaji Cole Younger- National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
  7. Prof. Joshua Alabi- Head of Flagbearer's campaign
  8. Joyce Bawa Mogtari- Spokesperson, Flagbearer's campaign
  9. Beatrice Annan- Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer's campaign
  10. Alex Segbefia- Head of Running Mate's Campaign
  11. James Agyenim Boateng- Spokesperson, Running Mate's Campaign
  12. Eric Adjei- Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate's Campaign
  13. Richard Anamoo- Representative of the NDC's Professionals Forum.
  14. Shine Gaveh- Representative of the Cadres Front
  15. Dr. Nashiru Issahaku
  16. Obuobia Darko-Opoku
  17. Dr. Mary Awusi

