Ghana: NDC Names National Campaign Team for 2024 Elections

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced members of its national campaign team for the 2024 general elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the party said its Functional Executive Committee on Tuesday finalised the members of the team after extensive consultations.

Members of the campaign team include party General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey who will be coordinating the project. He is deputized by National Organizer Dr. Joseph Yammin.

The team will also work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee, which has party chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Minority leader Dr. Ato Forson, Betty Mould Iddrisu and others as members.

"The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the flag-bearer of the party, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and report to the Functional and National Executive Committees of the party in the discharge of their duties," the statement said.

Other members of the national campaign team include;