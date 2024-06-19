Ghana: Rema's 'Calm Down' Ranked As the Most Streamed Afrobeats Song in the U.S.

19 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

"Calm Down" was initially released as a precursor to Rema's debut album "Rave and Roses" in 2022. The single claimed the top spot on various charts, including Belgium's Ultratop 50, the Netherlands' Top 40, and Single Top 100

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Rema has achieved another remarkable milestone in his career, as his popular hit song "Calm Down" has been ranked as the most streamed Afrobeat song in the US, surpassing one billion streams.

The music statistics page, Chart Data, announced the feat on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing that Rema's song 'Calm Down' has surpassed one billion streams in the US.

"REMA's Calm Downbecomes the first Afrobeats song in history to earn over 1 billion on-demand streams in the US," Chart Data wrote.

REMA's "Calm Down" becomes the first Afrobeats song in history to earn over 1 billion on-demand streams in the US. pic.twitter.com/K29GwYULZI-- chart data (@chartdata) June 16, 2024

"Calm Down" was initially released as a precursor to Rema's debut album "Rave and Roses" in 2022. The single claimed the top spot on various charts, including Belgium's Ultratop 50, the Netherlands' Top 40, and Single Top 100. In the UK, the song reached an impressive number three on the Singles Chart, enjoying an impressive 27-week streak in the top ten.

The love-themed afrobeat song spawned a remix with American singer, Selina Gomez in Aug 2022. The remix made history as the first African song to spend a year on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at third place.

This achievement made "Calm Down" the highest-charting song featuring an Afrobeats musician as the lead artist. The visuals for the remix have also received nearly 894 million views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed music video by a Nigerian artist.

