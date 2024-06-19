Liberia Receives U.S.$1.5m Worth of Rice From Japan

The Government of Japan has donated a consignment of assorted rice weighing 3,294 metric tons to Liberia, valued at over 300 million Japanese yen, which is equivalent to US$1.5 million. This grant commodity, part of the Japanese KR Food Aid program, is intended to be monetized to support Liberia's socio-economic development initiatives.

During the official handing-over ceremony held on Tuesday, June 18, at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan Ambassador to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisanobou emphasized the strong and longstanding relationship between Japan and Liberia. "Liberia and Japan share a wonderful relationship of mutual support and respect," he remarked.

He highlighted the Japan Food Assistance program as a sustainable means of generating revenue through the Counterpart Value Fund, aimed at supporting Liberia's pro-poor developmental initiatives and addressing critical challenges to the survival, livelihood, and dignity of its people.

"The Japan Food Assistance program has been one of the sustainable means of raising revenue to tackle the Government of Liberia's pro-poor developmental initiatives," Ambassador Hisanobou stated.

Recalling the bilateral agreement signed in 2008 between Japan and Liberia to tackle food security issues, he said, "Since then, the Government of Japan has been providing rice to Liberia through the Kennedy Round (KR) Food Assistance to be sold at a minimum cost in an effort to alleviate hunger in Liberia." He added, "Today, Japan is taking another step to help strengthen Japan-Liberia bilateral friendship and cooperation between our two countries."

He further emphasized the importance of the Food Assistance program, noting: "The Food Assistance program is important from the viewpoint that it shares objectives that are consistent with promoting the concept of human security, a concept that pursues the right of individuals to live happily and in dignity, free from fear and want."

Ambassador Hisanobou affirmed Japan's continued support, saying, "Japan will continue to provide technical assistance and support to Liberia through capacity building, technology, infrastructure development as well as help farmers in rice production. We strongly believe that through our joint efforts and collaboration, we can scale up such initiatives to address food insecurity in Liberia."

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Gabriel H. Salee, receiving the Japanese KR Food Aid on behalf of Liberia, expressed gratitude for Japan's consistent support.

"Today we're here marking history in the relationship between Japan and Liberia," he said. "Japan has been responsible for providing a lot of support for us, including human resource capacity building, infrastructure development, and social economy."

He acknowledged Japan's contributions to constructing market facilities such as the Duala Market and Goba Chop Market, stating, "Japan's role in Liberia is something that cannot be overemphasized. We are grateful for this relationship and wholeheartedly excited to receive tremendous support from the Japanese people."

Minister Salee assured that the rice donation would be used effectively. "Japan has given us rice not for us to eat, but for us to make money and contribute to the well-being and development of our country and our people," he said. "We want to assure you that the Liberian government, in collaboration with Fouta, will do its best to continue to promote this relationship and sustain this product for the betterment of the Liberian people."

Steve Flahn-Paye, head of the JCVF Secretariat, provided background on the KR Food Aid program, which began in 2008 following a spike in global food prices.

"The former President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, took her time and approached the government of Japan to benefit from the KR Food Aid program," he said. "We monetized the commodity grant, deposited the money in an escrow account, developed a project proposal, sent it to Japan, and had it approved based on their consideration of the project's social and economic impact, as well as the viability of our economy."

He highlighted the diverse projects funded by the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund, including road construction, housing units, market buildings, and bridges.

"The government of Liberia remains very grateful to the Government and People of Japan for their continued support towards Liberia's economic recovery efforts," Flahn-Paye stated.