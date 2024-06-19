Nigeria: NYSC Offers Free Medical Services in Edo

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), under their Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), have offered free medical services to residents of Ekae community in Oredo LGA of Edo State.

The state's NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Frances Ifeoma Ben-Ushie, noted that health was fundamental in all aspects of human life and that it was the foundation upon which "we build our dreams, pursue our ambitions and achieve our collective aspirations. Without good health, progress in education, economic development and social wellbeing remain elusive.

"Today's health programme is not just about healthcare, it is about empowering the community to thrive in all dimensions of life.

"In rural communities like Ekae, access to quality healthcare can be limited, but the HIRD scheme is aimed to mitigate the challenges by providing free medical consultations, treatments and health education to them."

She commended the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Y. D. Ahmed, for providing visionary leadership and unwavering support which had led to the success of the HIRD programme nationwide.

One of the beneficiaries, Ephraim Nathaniel, said, "I thank NYSC for this free treatment, because the money I should have used to buy drugs has been saved and it will now be used for something else."