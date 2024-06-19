Nigeria: NAF to Receive 50 New Aircraft to Boost Anti-Banditry Operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced plans to bolster its anti-banditry operations with the acquisition of 50 new aircraft scheduled to arrive between now and next year. This initiative aims to strengthen security efforts in the North-West region and across Nigeria.

The Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Bala Abubakar, disclosed that the incoming aircraft fleet would include significant additions, such as 12 AH-1 attack helicopters, 24 M-346 attack aircraft, 12 Augusta Westland 109 helicopters and two Casa 295 medium airlift aircraft.

The announcement was made during the commissioning of new facilities at the 213 Forward Operational Base in Katsina State. These facilities include a taxiway link, two aircraft hangars, operation and engineering buildings, a perimetre fence and a football pitch.

Expressing gratitude to the federal and state governments for their support in combating banditry, Air Marshal Abubakar praised NAF personnel for their dedication to maintaining peace and security in the region.

As part of boosting morale among NAF personnel during the Chief of Air Staff Sallah luncheon, Abubakar engaged with officers and men, acknowledging their sacrifices and celebrating the occasion away from their families.

The secretary to the Katsina State Government, representing the governor, commended the bravery and commitment of NAF personnel. He reiterated the state government's unwavering support for security agencies, promising continued provision of necessary logistics.