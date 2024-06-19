Nigeria Needs 2m Units of Blood Annually - Federal Govt

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year's World Blood Donor Day, the coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, has said that Nigeria needs about 2million units of blood annually for its population.

The minister started this at media conference in commemoration of the 2024 World Blood Donor Day, themed:"20 years of celebrating giving: thank you, blood donors" in Abuja.

Represented by the director, health planning, research and statistics in the ministry, Dr. Chris Isokpunwu, Prof. Pate said "With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria's estimated blood need is about 2 million units per annum.

However, he said much less is currently donated, leading to avoidable deaths, morbidities, or ill health, particularly among our womenfolk, newborns, and children, and victims of road traffic accidents and insurgencies.

He minister said this situation can improve if only 1percent of the country's adult population commits themselves to voluntary non-remunerated blood donation on a regular basis.

As we mark this 20th anniversary, I appeal to and advocate for the public to encourage voluntary non-remunerated blood donations, enhance blood safety and quality, expand access to blood transfusion services, and regulate blood establishments for the provision of safe blood and blood products," said Pate.

The minister said data on the rate of blood donation in the country shows that more than 80 percent of blood collected is from family replacement and commercial blood donors.

However, he said most reliable and safest source of blood comes from a stable base of regular, voluntary, unpaid blood donors rather than from commercial sources.

Prof. Pate noted that the use of blood and blood products has become an integral part of modern medical practice.

"Access to safe blood and blood products is a key component of an effective health system and a significant building block for the successful achievement of health related Sustainable Development Goals," he said.