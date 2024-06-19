Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Three-Day Thunderstorms, Cloudiness Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and cloudiness from Tuesday(today) to Thursday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released yesterday in Abuja, forecasts morning thunderstorms today over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Gombe states.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi, Katsina and Taraba states later in the day.

"Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central regions during the morning hours with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa and Kwara states.

"Cloudy skies are expected over the southern region during the morning hours with prospects of afternoon/evening rains over part of Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states," it said.

According to NiMet, early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kebbi states on Wednesday.

It further anticipated thunderstorm over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Bauchi and Kaduna later on Wednesday. .

"Early morning thunderstorms are anticipated over

parts of Kwara and Kogi states while later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states.

"Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa states, while later in the day, rains are expected over most parts of the southern region," it said.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms on Thursday over parts of Taraba state and thunderstorms over Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Kano states later in the day.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states early in the morning.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi and Nasarawa states later in the day.

NiMet forecasts cloudy skies over the southern region during the morning hours with rains over the entire region later in the day.

"Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

"Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.