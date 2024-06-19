South Africa: The Oath Has Been Taken, President Ramaphosa Is Inaugurated

Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe are at the Union Buildings where the president-elect will be sworn in today by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa, I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic.

"And I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always promote all that will advance the Republic and oppose all that may harm it, protect and promote the rights of all South Africans, discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience, do justice to all and devote myself to the wellbeing of the Republic and all its people, so help me God."

With that solemn oath, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has taken his place in the highest office in the land - the Presidency of South Africa.

This is his second term as President.

The President was inaugurated and took the Oath of Office - administered by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

This signals the official start of the seventh administration of democratic South Africa.

Following the Oath of Office, the President turned to First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, and gave her a peck of acknowledgement.

President Ramaphosa then received a congratulatory praise song by award winning praise singer, Ntombi Ya Mutsonga.

He then acknowledged the National Salute, the national anthem and the 21-gun salute.

The inauguration is being attended by current and former Heads of State and Governments, royalty, high level dignitaries and ordinary South Africans.