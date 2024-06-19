South Africa: The Oath Has Been Taken, President Ramaphosa Is Inaugurated

GCIS/Flickr
Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe are at the Union Buildings where the president-elect will be sworn in today by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
19 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

"In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa, I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic.

"And I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always promote all that will advance the Republic and oppose all that may harm it, protect and promote the rights of all South Africans, discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience, do justice to all and devote myself to the wellbeing of the Republic and all its people, so help me God."

With that solemn oath, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has taken his place in the highest office in the land - the Presidency of South Africa.

This is his second term as President.

The President was inaugurated and took the Oath of Office - administered by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

This signals the official start of the seventh administration of democratic South Africa.

Following the Oath of Office, the President turned to First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, and gave her a peck of acknowledgement.

President Ramaphosa then received a congratulatory praise song by award winning praise singer, Ntombi Ya Mutsonga.

He then acknowledged the National Salute, the national anthem and the 21-gun salute.

The inauguration is being attended by current and former Heads of State and Governments, royalty, high level dignitaries and ordinary South Africans.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.