Yaounde, Cameroon — Officials in Chad say they have opened investigations and are calling for calm after an explosion and fire at a military ammunition depot in the capital N'Djamena late Tuesday killed an undisclosed number and wounded others, causing panic in the central African state. Efforts are ongoing to put out the blaze igniting weapons and ammunition.

Chad state TV reports that President Mahamat Idriss Deby has ordered the mobilization of firefighters and military to assure the safety of civilians after deepening sounds of explosions from a military ammunition depot late Tuesday scared residents in the Goudji neighborhood of N'Djamena.

Chad media reports that Deby posted on his social media platforms such as Facebook that the fire caused human and material damage but the leader did not say how many people were killed and wounded.

Deby expressed condolences to bereaved families, wished the injured a quick recovery and called for calm among civilians in the capital city, according to Chad state TV. Deby ordered investigations into the causes of the blast, local media reported.

Oumar Mokar sells spare parts for motors at the Central Market in N'Djamena.

Oumar says many panic-stricken civilians ran to nearby homes and schools for safety and also remained at home Wednesday morning when they found a large number of government troops on the streets.

Oumar spoke to VOA Wednesday via a messaging app from N'djamena. He said business was resuming gradually with many merchants returning to their shops. He said government troops and firefighters rushed several wounded persons to hospitals in Chad's capital. VOA could not independently verify the claims.

The government said there were 'disruptions' in transportation but did not provide details.

Tuesday's explosion occurred after Deby presided over a meeting of top military and security officials in N'Djamena this week. Deby said Chad's security is threatened by disgruntled armed gangs and people who want to see Chad in chaos.

Mahamat Charfadine Marguin, Chad's Public Security minister spoke on Tuesday after the meeting.

He says the security situation in Chad had remained tense ever since Deby was inaugurated as President on May 23 to end three years of military transition and a return to constitutional order. Margui says Chad is planning to deploy its military to hot spots to preserve peace, national unity and territorial integrity as Deby promised during his inauguration.

The central African states Constitutional Council declared Deby the winner of Chad's May 6 presidential election with 61% of the vote. Opposition parties contested the results and accused Deby of vote-rigging, a claim Deby described as unfounded.