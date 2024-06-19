Nigeria: Police Recruitment Controversy - PSC Union Asks Tinubu to Fire IGP Egbetokun

The Joint Union Congress also asked Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to apologise to the public over his alleged misleading press statements on the matter.

The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission(PSC) has called on President Bola Timubu to immediately relieve the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of his position for alleged anti-ethical behaviour and misconduct, which it saiď could destroy the peace of the country.

It also called on the Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, to publicly apologise to the commission within seven days over his alleged unprofessional, false and misleading press releases to Nigerians on the recent recruitment of police constables.

The union made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

"We begin with this press conference, with a clarion call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately relieve the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun of his appointment as IGP.

"Our concern comes from the fact that a public officer who misleads the president is causing confusion in the country and may lead to chaos which is antithetical to his duty as a police officer," it's chairperson, Adoji Adoyi, said.

The union comprises the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigerian (ASCSN) and Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU).

Its demands are coming following the recent rejection by the Force of the ongoing recruitment of constables

Details later...