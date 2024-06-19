Liberia: UL in Disarray - Faculty, administration, and Students Clash Over shutdown

Tensions have reached a boiling point at the University of Liberia as the faculty association, administration, and student political factions find themselves embroiled in a contentious standoff following the abrupt closure of classes.

The situation, which began with the University of Liberia Faculty and Staff Association (ULFASA) demanding the removal of President Dr. Julius S. Nelson and his administration, has escalated into a complex web of grievances and conflicting interests.

The ULFASA, led by its president Dr. Edna Johnny, calls for immediate leadership change that stems from unresolved salary issues, inadequate campus facilities, and a general sense of dissatisfaction among faculty and staff. She also noted the unsafe working conditions, exacerbated by students' protests, which often turn violent.

"We have reached a point where we can go no further," Johnny said in a statement over the weekend, demanding the immediate removal of Dr. Nelson and other members of his leadership. "It is incumbent upon us as your leaders to alert you, and we will uphold the decisions you make."

She added, "The administration has generated millions of dollars, yet students lack basic amenities like chairs, and faculty members are without essential teaching materials. We deserve better treatment."

Secretary General Eric T. S. Patten echoed these sentiments, criticizing the belated distribution of contracts to part-time lecturers. "I'm tired of the entire management team. Let Sarwolo Nelson and his team go," he declared.

While ULFASA has urged all of its members to stay off the university campus and not to indulge in academic activities, the UL administration has called on all of its staff and other workers to return to work immediately.

"The Administration of Liberia (UL) hereby advises all full-time and part-time employees to continue performing all academic and administrative duties to ensure a successful conclusion to the current academic semester -- in keeping with the revised academic calendar," a statement signed by Cllr. Norris Tweah, Vice President for UL Relations, said on Sunday. "Toward achieving this goal, the UL Administration informs all stakeholders, staff, students, and the general public of the continuation of its normal working and academic activities, including teaching and learning on all campuses of the University."

Tweah noted that the UL Administration is convinced that any move to the contrary is intended to sabotage and undermine the planned launch of the University of Liberia Doctoral Studies/Programs, scheduled for this Wednesday, June 19, as well as would have the consequential effect of interfering with the University final exams' schedule and it's pending 104th Commencement Convocation, also scheduled to run from August 5 -- 17, 2024.

However, the disruption caused by the closure of classes has not only impacted preparations for the university's upcoming events, but has also sparked a rift within the student body.

The Student Unification Party (SUP) has also found itself divided over the issue, with different factions taking opposing stances on the matter.

H. Kwein W. Kwein, one of SUP's leading voices, has urged a return to normalcy, criticizing ULFAA's disruption, while another faction led by Kelvin Gbatuah supported the faculty's stance.

Kwein stressed the disorder caused by the closure, expressing concern over its impact on students and the university's academic calendar.

Gbatuah's faction is calling for a forensic audit to address institutional deficiencies and improve transparency.

He and his team stressed the need for President Boakai's intervention to resolve the impasse immediately.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has, however, taken steps to address the crisis by directing the university's Board of Trustees to initiate a search for new leadership, the administration's call for employees to return to work has been met with pushback from the faculty and staff.

The President underscored the critical importance of expeditiously forming the committee to ensure seamless continuity and stability at the University.

"The Visitor to the University expressed his expectation of an unwavering commitment from the administration and the Board of Trustees and anticipates their swift and resolute action to address this vital issue, ensuring an efficient and transparent transition of leadership within the University of Liberia," an Executive Mansion statement said.

As the search for a new university president continues, Patten emphasized the need for a candidate from within the institution, who understands the unique challenges faced by the faculty and staff. "Liberia politically voted on a rescue mandate; the University cannot be left out," he noted, advocating for a leadership that aligns with the national agenda for improvement.

The ULFASA's decision to cease all teaching activities until their demands are met underscores the severity of the situation and the deep-rooted discontent among university personnel.

The failure to address unpaid salaries for part-time lecturers, poor working conditions, and inadequate infrastructure has further exacerbated tensions and led to disenchantment among the faculty and staff.

As the search for a new university president unfolds, it is evident that finding a candidate who can address the institution's challenges and align with the national agenda for improvement is crucial.

The need for transparency, accountability, and a conducive student-learning environment remains paramount as the university navigates through this period of uncertainty and discord.