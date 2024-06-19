Liberia: Labour, LRA Embark On Inspection Exercise in 6 Counties

The Ministry of Labour in collaboration with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), have embarked on a Labour Inspection enforcement exercise in six (6) of Liberia's 15 counties.

The exercise, which started on Monday, June 17, is expected to cover Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Bong, Bomi, and Margibi.

According to a Labour Ministry Press release, the purpose of this inspection exercise is to ensure compliance with the labour laws of Liberia through the issuance of digitized Alien Work Permits to non-Liberians working in both formal and informal sectors.

All non-Liberians holding Liberia Alien Work Permits will be asked to show a valid LRA Tax Payment Receipt for verification during the exercise.

Employers and businesses with foreign nationals in their employed are urged to comply fully with the country's law, enforced by Ministry of Labour and the LRA.

The Labour Ministry release added that ECOWAS citizens working in the informal sector of Liberia are encouraged to obtain their ECOWAS Work Permit at a cost of US$100, renewable annually.

The exercise is aimed at increasing the revenue generating capacity of the Ministry of Labour through collection of alien work permit fees from non-Liberians working in the formal and informal sectors of Liberia. It is also intended to provide education on the procedure of obtaining the new digitized Liberia's Labour Work Permits; at the same time identifying jobs for qualified and skilled Liberians.

The Labour Inspection enforcement exercise will also cover various areas including Labour Statistics, Workplace Conditions, Occupational Safety and Health, Entities' Employee Policies, and Labour Relations.

The inspection is divided into two teams comprising of staff from the Ministry of Labour and Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). Team one (1), Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Lower Margibi and Bassa Counties, is headed by Labour Ministry Inspector General, Charles Brown while Team (2), Nimba, Bong and Upper Margibi Counties is led by Mr. Darius K. Weamie Dept. inspector General.