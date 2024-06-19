Ghana: Congratulations On Successful Eid-UL-Adha!

The Ghanaian Times congratulates Muslims in Ghana on successfully celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, which follows days after the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

As a well-known fact, the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah (SWT-subhanahu wa-ta'ala or 'the Glorified and Exalted') and his readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail, which devotion Allah (SWT) immediately rewarded by offering a ram to be slaughtered in place of Ismail.

This paper wishes to acknowledge that the religious festival is marked not for its own sake but to remind Muslims of how their religion must solidify their obedience to Allah (SWT) and as well positively impact the lives of even non-Muslims around them.

Even though not everyone in the country is a Muslim, Eid-ul- Adha celebrated according to its tenets has messages significant to the lives of all Ghanaians.

The messages of obedience to God's word; the spirit of sacrifice; and the willingness to care for and share part of what one has with others, particularly with the needy in society, are among the prerequisites for the progress of mankind.

The spirit behind these makes it possible for people to cultivate the spirit of willingness to analyse their decisions before they act and act in the interest of not only themselves but also others.

In view of this, the Ghanaian Times wishes to call attention to the homilies delivered by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on Sunday at Eid-ul- Adha prayers held at the Independence Square in Accra.

It is good that Dr Bawumia, a Muslim and a contestant in this year's Presidential election, has appealed to Ghanaians not to turn this year's election into a religious activity but pay attention to issues being championed by all the flag bearers and see which of them can help solve the problems confronting the country.

The truth is that religion has been abused in the country such it is being used to influence the untrained mind to make unhelpful choices.

So, it is better to focus on the ideas and promises from the flag-bearers, but it is important to note that some of the ideas and promises are just being bandied around to deceive voters for their votes.

The electorate must, therefore, begin to individually question the countless promises being poured everywhere without recourse to the possibility of fulfilling them, including resources.

Most of them would turn out to be hoaxes and the deceiving President and his party communicators, who now have the grip on state power and the public purse, would come in justifying the deception.

Only a man of a record of good deeds and one ready to sacrifice self-satisfaction in the interest of the collective good should be allowed to assume the reins of governance of the country from 2025.

Regarding the National Chief Imam, his call for religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence among all religious faiths in the country is incontestable.

His appeal to Muslim youth to observe the laws regulating the polls must be advice to other youths too.

And we cannot agree with him the more as he urges the Electoral Commission to be free, fair and transparent with its electoral processes, and the security agencies to be more professional in their dealings with the political parties and the electorate.

Once again, hearty congratulations to Muslims on celebrating Eid-ul-Adha!