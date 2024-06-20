Ghana: Believe in Ghana's Manifest Destiny - Lets All Work to Achieve It - Dr Bawumia to Faith-Based Organisations

Achieving Ghana's development goals entails the practical 'owning' of the national vision and collaboration with all key stakeholders, and it is therefore imperative that faith-based organisations work hand-in-hand with government to move the nation in the desired direction, Vice President Bawumia has stated.

Reflecting on the Conference theme, 'The Freedom Church: Securing our Future' at the 2nd Biennial Joint Conference of the East, West and Mid Ghana Conference of the AME Zion Church, Dr Bawumia emphasized the importance of collectively crafting national goals, relying on relevant knowledge and experience.

"The Conference theme... is a stirring appeal to each of us to believe in the future and take deliberate steps now to preserve, protect, and secure it at all cost. As with all nations around the world, we have had some very turbulent and troubling economic challenges in recent times, yet this cannot and should not be allowed to dampen our confidence and faith in the future that God himself has for us.

"We must determine where we want to be in the future and carefully plan how to get there. It requires visionary leadership to chart the path for the future and committed and dedicated people who strive to achieve their ideals and aspirations for the future.

"Thus, if we are to truly secure the future, it is imperative that we carefully consider the implication of our current actions and inactions on our future and take steps to attain the desired goal," he noted.

Vice President Bawumia, who was speaking on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 challenged Christians to reflect on how their actions and inactions could have a direct bearing on national development:

"Would it be too much to ask that Christians complement their prayer vigils and revivals with honest diligent work? Is it too much to ask that each individual commits to personal cleanliness and respect for the environment? Can we commit to holding leadership at all levels to account, irrespective of political or religious leanings, with the same passion with which we strive to uphold the rule of law? Can the church reclaim its prophetic voice and mandate by being faithful and true to her divine calling?"

The Vice President commended the AME Zion Church for her "invaluable contributions to the national development effort in the areas of healthcare, basic and secondary education, advocacy and promotion of social justice," noting that the denomination's participation in the activities of the Christian Council of Ghana aimed at addressing critical issues of national interest also deserves commendation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expressing absolute belief that Ghana was on the cusp of greatness, Dr Bawumia challenged Ghanaians to believe that with oneness of mind, and a frank and open exchange of ideas, achieving accelerated national development is possible.

"I have no doubt that the Almighty God has brought each of us to a time such as this for a reason. He has divinely equipped us to rise up to the occasion and build our beloved nation Ghana.

"May the love of God and nation under-gird our efforts, even as the AME Zion Church and its members partner with the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and I, to bring transformation to the lives of our people and communities."

Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, Presiding Bishop of the African A.M.E Zion Church - Western West Africa Episcopal District, called on Ghanaians to reject politics of violence and division, insisting that the process of choosing leaders should not lead to acrimony.

"Politics should not divide us; it should rather showcase our diversity.

"As the parties campaign, let's listen for ideas, deliberate on them and choose the ones that best address our challenges. Peace is what we all desire, not conflict."