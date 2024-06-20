South Africa: 'Let Us Not Be Afraid' - President Ramaphosa Seeks to Allay the Doubts and Fears of GNU Sceptics

19 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

Addressing thousands at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Government of National Unity would endeavour to improve South Africans' quality of life and tackle unemployment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made an impassioned plea at his inauguration as head of state for the seventh administration not to fear what the Government of National Unity (GNU) has to offer.

The political pact led to Ramaphosa's re-election last week, but it has met with mixed emotions and concerns from some quarters, particularly as its members differ substantially on fundamental policy issues.

Addressing thousands after his swearing-in ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said his administration would endeavour to improve South Africans' quality of life and tackle unemployment, which at more than 32% is one of the biggest socioeconomic issues that South Africa is grappling with.

"Let us not be afraid of what this Government of National Unity is going to be all about. We want to create jobs, we are going to get everyone in the government of national unity to work and create jobs.

"I am going to make sure that happens. All we want is progress to advance the life of all South Africans, that's the main issue that I'm going to focus on," Ramaphosa said.

On Wednesday, the Union Buildings were a hive of activity as members of the public, dignitaries, heads...

