Nigeria Plans to Send First Citizen to Space - Official

19 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian government has announced that it is planning to send the first citizen to space.

The Director General of Nigeria's National Space Research and Development Agency, Mathew Adepoju, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Punch Newspaper reports.

Mr Adepoju said the feat is based on a partnership between his agency and the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA).

"This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement."

