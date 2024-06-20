Ghana: Report On Leaked IGP Tape Ready - Committee

A parliamentary committee led by Samuel Atta Akyea has submitted its report on the leaked audio scandal, in which police officials plotted to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to probe the leaked audio conversation about a purported plan to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has presented its report to Parliament.

The clerk of Parliament made this known on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

"Report of the Special Committee of Inquiry into the contents of a leaked audio tape of a high-ranking police officer and others in an alleged conspiracy to remove the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and related matters has been duly presented," he said.

The committee, chaired by Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, was responsible for investigating the leaked audio recording that captured high-ranking police officials conspiring with Bugri Naabu, former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, to remove the IGP from office.

In the leaked audio, the police officers criticized the IGP for being overly professional and resistant to their attempts to influence him.