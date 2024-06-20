Zimbabwe: Madzibaba Zakaria's Wife Appeals for Help

19 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Khosa

Margaret Gweshe, wife to sungura godfather Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, has revealed that the legend is unwell and appealed for Good Samaritans' intervention.

She revealed that Madzibaba (69) suffers from hypertension and diabetes, which is affecting his legs and hands.

In an interview at their Chitungwiza home, Gweshe said they are failing to raise money for food.

"My husband's health deteriorated two years ago, he is no longer the same due to poor health," she said.

"Sometimes he complains of dizziness and he struggles to appear on stage on time during his live performances.

"We are appealing for help from well-wishers because we are failing to cater for his needs. He is on a special diet."

She revealed that Madzibaba has no choice but to perform in pain so that he can provide for his family.

"The band told me that my husband sometimes appears on stage late since he is sick," she said.

"When he is under attack, he forces himself to perform for the sake of fans. On Thursday, he is going to Mozambique for some shows because he doesn't have a choice since music remains his only source of income," said Gweshe.

