Nigeria: Govt to Address Challenges Affecting Ogoni Development

The Federal Government has promised that it would address the challenges and bottlenecks affecting the development of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State.

FG also revealed that it would assess the ongoing cleanup in Ogoniland to know the extent of its impact on the lives and livelihood of the people of Ogoni.

The Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement to President Bola Tinubu, South-South, Hon. Gift Johnbull, spoke during a one day Ogoni Cleanup Stakeholders Roundtable Meeting, in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Johnbull said the meeting codenamed 'Na my Area, Na my Country: Climate Resilience and Adaptation in South South Nigeria', was an initiative in the President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda that is aimed at bring the government closer to the people.

The SSA stated that she has been commissioned to visit the region to ensure that the renewed agenda is perfected in all the communities, adding that further engagements would ensure that all Ogonis are carried along in the renewed hope agenda of the president.

Johnbull said: "This initiative is to ensure that the Renewed Hope agenda is actualized in every village, creek, communities and cities in the South South states.

"We are here to discuss and Evaluate, significant empowerment initiatives, such as environmental remediation and all forms of lives and livelihood improvement which will have a lasting impact on the lives of the Ogoni people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However, there is a need to weigh in on our progress thus far, and access the impact of the Ogoni Clean Up as it relates to the improvement of lives and livelihood of the Ogoni people.

Johnbull noted that the FG would address the challenges and bottlenecks that is hindering development in the area, stressing that President Tinubu is committed to bringing the Presidency closer to the people of Ogoniland and the entire South-South.

She said: "We will address the challenges and bottlenecks that may have hindered or slowed down progress, if there is any that will be discussed here today. The President has established robust governance frameworks and accountability mechanisms to ensure transparency, effective resource allocation, and meaningful community involvement in the clean-up process."

However, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, in his remarks stated that the implementation of the remediation of Ogoni environment is going on smoothly, adding that National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, has certified 48 of the simple sites remediated to be free of hydrocarbon pollution.