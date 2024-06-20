Nigeria: Saka, Musiala, Eze, Other Footballers of Nigerian Origin At Euro 2024

The UEFA European Championship, often referred to as the Euros, is widely watched worldwide, highlighting some of football's most exceptional talents.

Among the exceptional talents are players of Nigerian descent who are ready to fly the flags of their respective European countries high.

With the Euro 2024 games underway, Bukayo Saka, Jamal Musiala and among list of players of Nigerian descent playing at the competition.

Bukayo Saka (England)

The Arsenal winger was born to Nigerian parents but has been a crucial member of the England national team since he made his debut in 2020.

Saka's versatility, creativity, and skill earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024.

Saka also expressed his love for Nigeria and stated that he watches the Super Eagles. "I feel like I'm really, proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria's games where I can, and I wish them all the best and support them all the way," Saka told SuperSport.

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Musiala was included in Germany's 26-man squad for the competition after a fantastic season with Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old midfielder, born to a Nigerian father in Germany, opted to represent Die Mannschaft internationally. He also played for England at youth level.

In an interview last year, Musiala admitted he could have represented the Super Eagles. "I could have played for Nigeria because it crossed my mind, and I thought about it well. I had good talks with Nigeria and Germany. So it really just came down to me and where I'd feel the most comfortable. So I decided to go with Germany," Musiala told UK3.

Eberechi Eze (England)

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze will play his first big tournament for England.

In the 2023-24 season, he scored 11 goals and provided six assists, bringing creativity and excitement to England's midfield. Eze's skill in navigating tight spaces and delivering precise passes makes him a valuable asset to the team.

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

The Manchester City defender was born in Switzerland to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father and has represented the European nation from youth levels up to the national team.

Akanji was instrumental for Pep Guardiola's side as they clinched the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row. His defensive and ball-playing abilities will be instrumental for Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Noah Okafor

Noah Okafor has a similar story to Akanji, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother. He joined AC Milan from RB Salzburg at the start of the 2023-24 season and scored six goals for the Italian side.

Okafor has played over 20 times for Switzerland, and his agility and ability to change games with sudden goals will be key to Switzerland's success at Euro 2024.

Michael Folorunsho (Italy)

Michael Folorunsho, born in Rome to Nigerian parents, started his career in Italy's lower leagues before moving to Serie A side Hellas Verona.

His impressive performances earned him a place in Luciano Spalletti's team for Euro 2024 and made his debut as a second-half substitute in Italy's opening game 2-1 win over Albania.

Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands)

Joshua Zirkzee started his career at Feyenoord and later joined Bayern Munich's youth program.

He joined Serie A side Bologna at the start of last season and helped the team qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Zirkzee cut short his holiday in Florida this month after receiving a last-minute call-up from the Netherlands for their Euro 2024 campaign.

The 23-year-old was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother.