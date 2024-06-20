Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau President Expected in Tanzania for Two-Day Working Visit

19 June 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Amina Goodson

The President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, is expected to undertake a two-day working visit to Tanzania from June 21 to 22, 2024.

Upon his arrival in Dar es Salaam, according to the Tanzania Information Services-MAELEZO, the Guinea-Bissau Head of State will visit the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) projects.

Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló has been in the highest office since February 27, 2020. Before his presidency, Embaló held various positions within the government, including serving as Prime Minister from 2016 to 2018. He is a member of the Movement for Democratic Alternation (MADEM-G15) party and has a background in political science and international relations.

His presidency has been marked by efforts to stabilize the political landscape of Guinea-Bissau, which has experienced significant political turbulence in the past.

