Mr Kanu is seeking an out-of-court settlement after the court rejected his bail applications and refused to strike out the charges against him on different occasions.

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeks to negotiate with the Nigerian government to drop the treasonous charges against him.

Mr Kanu, who is leading a secessionist campaign for the creation of the Biafra Republic from Nigeria, faces treasonable felony charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Kanu's lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor, informed the judge, Binta Nyako, that his client was seeking to dialogue with the government to drop the charges.

Referencing Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act, Mr Ejimakor said, "In any proceeding in the court, the court may promote reconciliation among parties thereto and encourage and facilitate the amicable settlement thereof."

The defence lawyer moved an application objecting to the court's jurisdiction to try the IPOB leader.

Mr Ejimakor explained that should the court reject the application, his client would pursue an out-of-court settlement route.

Nigerian govt's lawyer reacts

In his response, the lawyer to the federal government, Adegboyega Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that he lacks the power to negotiate on behalf of the government.

Mr Awomolo said Mr Kanu's lawyer earlier communicated his desire to seek an out-of-court settlement regarding the charges.

The prosecution lawyer advised Mr Ejimakor to approach the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, who possesses the statutory powers to negotiate on behalf of the Nigerian government.

Background

Mr Kanu, a dual citizen of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, faces treasonable charges resulting from his separatist campaigns using his IPOB platform for the secession of the states in South-east Nigeria and parts of other neighbouring states as an independent Biafra nation.

The separatist leader was arrested in Lagos in October 2015 when he arrived in Nigeria from the UK. He was granted bail in 2017 and fled Nigeria after soldiers invaded his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Anambra State.

In June 2021, the Nigerian government arrested in Kenya and forcibly returned him to Nigeria. Since then, he has remained in SSS custody.

In April 2022, the trial court struck out eight of the 15 counts the federal government filed against him.

He appealed to the Court of Appeal in Abuja, requesting the court dismiss the rest of the charges.

On 13 October 2022, the Court of Appeal, granting Mr Kanu's request, dismissed the remaining terrorism and treasonable felony charges.

But the Nigerian government appealed against the Court of Appeal's decision.

Ruling on the appeal, the Supreme Court ordered in December 2023 that his trial should continue at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On several occasions, the court rejected Mr Kanu's bail request since his repatriation from Kenya.