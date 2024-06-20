Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt Reassures Readiness to Payment of New Minimum Wage

19 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom Government has reiterated its readiness to pay the new minimum wage as soon as the ongoing negotiation by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Federal Government was concluded.

The Head of Civil Service in the state, Mr. Effiong Essien spoke while some newsmen yesterday on the activities marking the 2024 Public Service Week, with the theme, "Stay Forward Looking Make a Difference"

Essien noted that the current administration led by governor Umo Eno in the past one year had released over N18 billion for settlement of outstanding pensions, gratuities and leave grants.

"The Akwa Ibom State public servants have reasons to thank God, as the governor has prioritised the welfare of workers, serving and retired with very pragmatic approaches.

"There is increment in pension to cushion the effect of harsh economic situation on pensioners in the state.

"Akwa Ibom Government is ready to pay the new minimum wage as soon as the ongoing negotiation by the Nigeria Labour Congress, and the Federal Government is completed"

The Head of Service urged all public servants in the state to be committed to duty and ensure improved productivity in the sector, noting that government on its part has procured 150 housing units to be distributed free to workers from grade level1 -8 as part of efforts to enhance their welfare.

"Public Service encompasses all Government's Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Parastatals and Government Owned Companies.

"Workers in these MDAs and others formulate and ensure the implementation of Government's policies for growth of nations and betterment of mankind. Public Service bastion upon which government rests," Essien said.

