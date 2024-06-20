South Africa: National Arts Festival Soars into 50th Year - South African News Briefs - June 20, 2024

National Arts Festival Soars into 50th Year

The National Arts Festival in Makhanda kicks off, offering an exciting opportunity for both locals and tourists, reports SABC News. This year's festival is significant as it commemorates 50 extraordinary years of creative freedom and highlights iconic South African masterpieces. Monica Newton, the CEO of the National Arts Festival, says that the stage is set and performers are ready to dazzle the audience. The National Arts Festival has been collectively created by thousands of artists, performers, producers, actors, directors, stagehands, curators, technical crew, stallholders, entrepreneurs, creators, staff, board members, and partners.

Suspension of George Construction Engineer Upheld

The Engineering Council of South Africa has placed the engineer who oversaw the construction of the George collapsed building on precautionary suspension, reports EWN. According to the George Municipality, Athol Mitchell of Mitchell and Associates signed off on the plans for the disaster construction project on 75 Victoria Road. The Engineering Council have said that Mitchell's rights and activities within the profession will be temporarily removed. They added that the suspension will remain until a decision is made regarding potential charges against him. In May, a 5-storey building that was still under construction collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of 34 people.

Man Faces Culpable Homicide Charge After Dogs Maul Girlfriend To Death

A man whose girlfriend was mauled by dogs in his yard will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on a charge of culpable homicide, reports News24. The 48-year-old man was arrested, a day after two pit bulls and two rottweilers attacked his 28-year-old girlfriend. The dogs mauled her to death at his home in Namibia Square, Bloemfontein. The officers put down three of the dogs. The other dog was taken by the local SPCA, along with six of its puppies.

